Special trains, extension of services to clear Sabarimala rush; check details

CHENNAI: Several weekly special trains would be operated and services of special trains would be extended to clear extra rush of passengers during Sabarimala and RRB exam, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train 08553 Srikakulam Road-Kollam special will leave Srikakulam Road at 6 am on December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, January 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Sundays) and reach Kollam at 2.30 pm the next day (nine services). In the return direction, Train 08554 Kollam-Srikakulam Road special will leave at 4.30 pm on December 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, January 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Mondays) and reach Srikakulam Road at 2.30 am on the third day (nine services).

Coach composition will be of one AC two-tier coach, six AC three-tier economy coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) and one luggage-cum-brake van. Katpadi, Salem, Erode and Tirupur will have stoppage on both sides.

Train 08539 Visakhapatnam-Kollam special will leave Visakhapatnam at 8.20 am on December 4, 11, 18 and 25, January 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, February 5, 12, 19 and 26 (Wednesdays) and reach Kollam at 12.55 pm the next day (13 services). In the return direction, Train 08540 Kollam-Visakhapatnam special will leave Kollam at 7.35 pm on December 5, 12, 19, and 26, January 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, February 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Thursdays) and reach Visakhapatnam at 11.20 pm on the next day (13 services).

Trains on demand (TOD) specials will be operated for the RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) exams to be held in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam, according to the exam schedule RRB’s website.

Train 06065 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.15 pm today and reach Nagercoil at 10.40 pm the same day. In the return direction, Train 06066 Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram Central special will leave Nagercoil at 2 am tomorrow (Friday) and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.25 am on the same day.

Coach composition will be of two AC chair car coaches, five chair car coaches, 13 general second class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake van with disabled friendly accommodation.

Advance reservations for all these trains are already open.