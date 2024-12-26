Special trains between Bengaluru and Kochuveli announced to clear post-Christmas rush

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of express special trains to clear extra rush of passengers post-Christmas.

Train No. 06569 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on Dec 27 (Friday) and reach Kochuveli at 10.05 am the next day (1 Service).

In the return direction, Train No. 06570 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart Kochuveli at 12.35 pm on Dec 28 (Saturday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 3.55 am, the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the above special trains comprising an 1 AC two tier coach, two AC three tier coaches, 9 sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches and 2 luggage cum brake vans (disabled-friendly) is open, a release issued by Southern Railway said.