Special trains announced to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified the operation of two pairs of Special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train No. 06577 SMVT Bengaluru – Kollam express special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on 17 April (Thursday) and reach Kollam at 06.20 am, the next day (1 service).

Train No. 06578 Kollam - SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kollam at 10.45 am on 18 April (Friday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 01.30 am, the next day (1 Service)

Train No.06585 SMVT Bengaluru – Kollam Express Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on 19 April (Saturday) and reach Kollam at 06.20 am, the next day (1 Service).

Train No. 06586 Kollam – SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kollam at 5.50 pm on 20 April (Sunday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 08.35 am, the next day (1 Service).

Advance Reservation for the above special trains are open from Southern Railway end.