Special trains announced for Kashi Tamil Sangamam: check deets

CHENNAI: In view of the second 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' festival scheduled in Varanasi from December 17 to December 30, 2023, seven pairs of special trains from important stations, including Dr. MGR Chennai Central, Kanyakumari, and Coimbatore Jn, have been annoucned by Southern Railway to make it easier for delegates from Southern India and the general public to go to Varanasi.

Train No. 06101, Dr MGR Chennai Central- Varanasi Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.45 hrs on 15th December and reach Varanasi at 04.30 hrs. In return Train No. 06102 Varanasi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Varanasi at 23.20 hrs on 20th December, and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.45 hrs.

Train No. 06103, Kanyakumari- Varanasi Special will leave Kanyakumari at 20.55 hrs on 16 th December and reach Varanasi at 04.30 hrs. In return, Train No. 06104 Varanasi – Kanyakumari Special will leave Varanasi at 23.20 hrs on 22 nd December and reach Kanyakumari at 11.50 hrs.

Train No. 06105, Coimbatore- Varanasi Special will leave Coimbatore at 04.30 hrs on 19th. December and reach Varanasi at 04.30 hrs. In return, Train No. 06106 Varanasi – Coimbatore Special will leave Varanasi at 23.20 hrs on 24 th December and reach Coimbatore at 02.30 hrs.

Train No. 06107, Kanyakumari- Varanasi Special will leave Kanyakumari at 20.55 hrs on 20th December and reach Varanasi at 04.30 hrs. In return direction, Train No. 06108 Varanasi – Kanyakumari Special will leave Varanasi at 23.20 hrs on 26 th December and reach Kanyakumari at 11.50 hrs.

Train No. 06109,Dr MGR Chennai Central- Varanasi Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.45 hrs on 23rd December and reach Varanasi at 04.30 hrs. In return, Train No. 06110 Varanasi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special will leave Varanasi at 23.20 hrs on 28 th December, and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.45 hrs.