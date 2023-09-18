Spl Parl Session Day 1 live updates: 'We are all present here to bid adieu of our old building'
CHENNAI: The five-day special session of Parliament began on Monday in which the parliamentary proceedings will be shifted from the old to the adjacent new state-of-the-art building on September 19.
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday stated that the Session will provide 5 sittings spread over a period of 5 days, besides informing that eight legislative items are likely to be taken up during this session.
"Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - achievements, experiences, memories and learnings" will also be discussed.
On Sunday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisted the national flag atop "Gaja Dwar" of the new Parliament building.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion. The Special Session of the Parliament will be held from September 18 to 22.
Earlier, on Sunday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Joshi requested all parties for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.
The meeting of all the floor leaders of political parties in the Parliament was attended by various ministers including Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister V Muraleedharan and 51 leaders from 34 parties.
Joshi shared with leaders that there would be a photo session from 10.00 am to 10.45 am on September 19, 2023, followed by a function in the Central Hall starting at 11.00 am which will be graced by the Vice-President/Chairman, Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister, Speaker, Lok Sabha, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Leader of Largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha and the Members of both the Houses of Parliament.
After the conclusion of the function in the Central Hall, both Houses will meet in their respective Chambers in the New Parliament House.
The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.
- 18 Sep 2023 8:17 AM GMT
- 18 Sep 2023 7:55 AM GMT
On PM Modi's address in Parliament, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi says, "As PM Modi said changes are part of life. In this change, as time passes by, buildings and people also change. This old building (of Parliament) has a very old history...We saw here the abrogation of Article 370, the GST coming into effect...Many memories will be attached to this place. New memories will be attached to the new Parliament building..."
- 18 Sep 2023 7:38 AM GMT
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says "There were discussions going on about Chandrayaan, I want to say that in 1946, under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Atomic Research Committee was formed. From there, we moved forward and developed ISRO in 1964. But today what will we call ISRO, if not the Indian Space Research Organisation then what? From where has this Bharat, India issue been raised?..."
- 18 Sep 2023 7:31 AM GMT
In Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Nehru ji believe that the absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system. If there is no strong Opposition, it is not right. Now, that there is a strong Opposition, focus is on weakening it through ED, CBI...Take them (into their own party), put them in a washing machine and when they come out all clean - make them permanent (in one's own party). You can see what is happening today. PM comes to the Parliament rarely and when he does he leaves after making it an event..."
- 18 Sep 2023 7:12 AM GMT
Mallikarjun Kharge urges treasury to focus on improving the country's conditions, show compassion and emphasised importance of providing employment opportunities
- 18 Sep 2023 7:12 AM GMT
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge speaks about country’s parliamentary journey
- 18 Sep 2023 7:12 AM GMT
PM Modi concludes his address in the Lok Sabha
- 18 Sep 2023 7:12 AM GMT
Movement for the liberation of Bangladesh was also supported by this House under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, says PM Modi
- 18 Sep 2023 7:10 AM GMT
“Architect of modern India - Nehru - had said that parliamentary democracy demands many virtues which are ability, certain devotion to work, and also a large measure of corporation of self discipline and restraint,” says Congress Adhir Chowdhury in Lok Sabha.
- 18 Sep 2023 7:08 AM GMT
Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar share a light moment during the proceedings of the Upper House.
