Special Intensive Revision to begin in Puducherry from November 4

PUDUCHERRY: Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Puducherry union territory will begin on November 4, and the election department has devised a plan to carry out this exercise, an official has said.

The Union Territory is one among those, including other poll-bound southern states Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where the Election Commission had recently announced taking up SIR.

Plans are in place to carry out SIR in all four regions of the union territory -- Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam Chief Electoral Officer, Puducherry, P Jawahar has said.

Puducherry goes in for SIR along with 11 other states and UTs as ordered by the Election Commission of India, he said in a release issued on Tuesday.

Such an exercise is being carried out in Puducherry after 24 years to ensure accurate and error-free electoral rolls, he said.