Speaker of Punjab assembly calls for two-day session on October 20, 21

CHANDIGARH: The Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Kultar Singh Sandhwan has called for a two-day session of the Legislative Assembly on October 20 and 21. In a notice by Secretary Ram Lok Khatana dated October 10 it was stated, "Under second proviso to Rule 16 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Punjab Legislative Assembly), the Hon'ble Speaker has been pleased to call the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which was adjourned sine-die on June 20, 2023, to meet at 11.00 am on Friday, the October 20, 2023 in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Hall, Vidhan Bhavan, Chandigarh."

