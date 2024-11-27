Southern Railway announces extension and addition of special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced that several special trains would be extended and additional trains would be operated between Hubballi – Kottayam, Belagavi – Kollam, Kacheguda – Kottayam and Hyderabad – Kottayam to clear extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims.

1. Train no 07313 Hubballi – Kollam Express special will leave Hubballi at 5.30 pm on December 5,12,19,26, and January 2 & 9 (Thursdays) and reach Kollam at 4.30 pm, the next day (six services).

In the return direction, Train no 07314 Kollam – Hubballi Express special will leave Kollam at 6.30 pm on December 6,13,20,27, January 3 and 10 (Fridays) and reach Hubballi at 7.35 pm, the next day (six services).

The Coach composition of the train will be of one AC two tier coach, four AC three tier coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van. The train will have stoppages at Salem, Erode and Coimbatore.

2. Train no 07317 Belagavi – Kollam Express special will depart Belagavi at 2.30 pm on December 9,16,23,30, and January 6 and 13 (Mondays) and reach Kollam at 4.30 pm, the next day (six services).

In the return direction, Train no 07318 Kollam – Belagavi Express special will leave Kollam at 6.30 pm on December 10,17,24, 31, and January 7 and 14 (Tuesdays) and reach Belagavi at 10.00 pm, the next day (six services).

The Coach composition will be of one AC two tier coach, four AC three tier Coaches, 11 sleeper class coaches, one second class coach (disabled friendly) & one luggage cum brake van.

3. The service of Train no 07133 Kacheguda – Kottayam special would be extended and leave Kacheguda at 3.40 pm on December 5,12,19 & 26 (Thursdays) and reach Kottayam at 6.50 pm, the next day (four services).

In the return direction, the service of Train no 07134 Kottayam - Kacheguda Special will leave Kottayam at 8.30 pm on December 6,13,20 & 27 (Fridays) and reach Kacheguda at 11.40 pm, the next day (four services).

4. The service of Train no 07135 Hyderabad – Kottayam special would be extended and leave Hyderabad at 12.00 pm on December 3,10,17,24 & 31 (Tuesdays) and reach Kottayam at 4.10 pm, the next day (five services).

In the return direction, the service of Train no 07136 Kottayam – Hyderabad special will leave Kottayam at 6.10 om on December 4,11,18,25 & January 1(Wednesdays) and reach Hyderabad at 11.45 pm, the next day (five services).

There will be no change in the timings, stoppages and composition of the trains.

Advance Reservation for all train services will open shortly from Southern Railway end, added the statement.