Sonia Gandhi extends wishes Telangana on Formation Day

NEW DELHI: On Sunday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi extended greetings to Telangana on its Formation Day, and said that her party's government in the state will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the guarantee the party has promised before the election.

In a video message, Sonia Gandhi said she wanted to start by paying tribute to the countless martyrs of "Mother Telangana".

"In 2004, in Karimnagar, I had promised the people of Telangana that the Congress party would fulfil their dreams of a separate state. After this statement, there were disagreements within our party. Some people quit the party. But your patience and resolve gave me the strength to fulfil the dream of Telangana. In the last ten years, the people of Telangana gave me a lot of respect and love. You gave our party a mandate to build and develop and prosperous Telangana. I consider to fulfil those dreams as my duty." she said in the video message.

The Congress government had planned a day-long celebration on Sunday and invited Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi as a chief guest for the celebration but she skipped the event due to health conditions.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attended Telangana Formation Day Celebrations at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday.

"Today we are celebrating the 10th foundation day of our great state Telangana. On this day, we all must take one single vow, that we all contribute to the inclusive development of Telangana and Mother Bharat. We will be free from bribes and never engage in bribes. We will try to keep the administration most transparent so that the poorest among the poor also get benefits of the growth," Radhakrishnan said at the event.

Meanwhile, BRS leader KT Rama Rao thanked political parties that have supported the formation of the state.

"Today is the 10th formation day of Telangana, a new state that was formed in 2014. Eternally grateful to the people of Telangana for the kind of sacrifice, for the kind of struggle they have put up over the last several decades led by our leader KCR. I think the government took a new turn in 2001 and eventually, the entire parliamentary democracy had come around and supported the formation of Telangana in 2014. Today the state continues to lead from the front. The state is a role model to the rest of the country and a beacon of hope for parliamentary democracy," Rao said.