Smog and pregnancy: Delhi docs warn against panic moves, advise 'smartprotection' instead

NEW DELHI: Doctors are witnessing a worrying rise in complaints from pregnant women suffering breathlessness, fatigue, and elevated blood pressure, as the city air pollution continues to remain alarmingly high.

Health experts have flagged that the toxic air poses heightened risks to expectant mothers and their babies. They, however, stop short of advising panic-driven moves, like sudden relocation or travel, which, they say, may not be the safest response.

Delhi air continues to threaten vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women.

Gynaecologists warn that the fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) prevalent in the city's air can pass through the bloodstream and affect the placenta, reducing oxygen supply to the baby, and increasing the risk of pre-term deliveries.

Dr Swapnil Agrahari, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Silverstreak Multispeciality Hospital, said, "Pregnant women are understandably anxious, but it's important not to act in haste. Travelling out of the city during peak pollution months can itself cause stress and expose women to infections."

Instead, they should focus on smart protection, such as the use of N95 masks, air purifiers, keeping windows sealed, staying hydrated, and limiting outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, she said.

Dr Yashica Gudesar, director and unit head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, said poor air can aggravate fatigue, nausea, and respiratory discomfort during pregnancy, and yet stress and anxiety can be equally harmful.

"The focus should be on building daily resilience," she said.

Besides staying indoors during high smog hours, Dr Gudesar advised keeping air-purifying plants like areca palm or peace lily, and maintaining good nutrition and hydration.

She suggested including in the diet natural detoxifiers, such as jaggery, which, she said, helps clear pollutants from the respiratory tract and offers mild protective benefits.

"Regular monitoring can ensure that even in challenging environmental conditions, both mother and baby remain safe and well-supported," she said.

While some experts suggested that those with the option could temporarily move to cleaner regions for a few months, most agree that the priority should be consistent preventive care and medical supervision.

Doctors recommend that pregnant women use N95 masks when stepping outdoors, keep air purifiers running in living and sleeping areas, and avoid morning walks or outdoor activities when pollution levels are at their peak.

With Delhi's cloud-seeding experiment failing to provide respite, healthcare professionals emphasise awareness and preparedness over alarm.

Dr Astha Dayal, director, obstetrics and gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, said, "We are seeing firsthand how rising pollution affects expecting mothers and is also causing a panic situation for them. Studies show that prolonged exposure to severe smog can increase risks of low birth weight, pre-term birth, and respiratory issues. But we don't need to take panic-driven decisions like sudden travel or staying indoors for days, which aren't practical."

She recommended expectant mothers to stay well-hydrated and continue with prenatal care.

"With consistent precautions, most pregnant women can safely navigate this period without anxiety overwhelming their pregnancy experience," she said.