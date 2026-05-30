Six killed, 40 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Anuppur

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday expressed grief over the incident, saying, "The news of the untimely death and injury of people in a road accident in Bijaura village, caused by the overturning of a tractor-trolley carrying devotees to a temple, is extremely saddening. My condolences are with the bereaved families."The state government has announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.