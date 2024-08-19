Six injured as ambulance rams into truck in MP's Agar Malwa

AGAR MALWA: Six persons were injured when an ambulance rammed into a container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday when an injured person was being taken in a private ambulance to Ujjain from Agar Malwa, said Tanodia police station in charge Sardar Singh.

"The ambulance rear-ended the container truck, leaving six persons injured. Two women and one man are serious and have been hospitalised," he said.

The ambulance driver was allegedly drunk and is absconding after the incident, the official added.