Situation of floods in control: Punjab CM

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said the situation of floods in the state was in control and the government was monitoring the situation.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said there is no need to panic as the government is in constant touch with the Himachal government and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) due to release of excess water.

He said the situation at Pong Dam and Ranjit Sagar Dam was also fully under control. The safety of life and property of the people was the duty of the government.

The Chief Minister said the government is duty bound to help the people in this hour of grave crisis and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. He said succour is being provided even to the last person at the far-flung areas of the state.

Mann said special thrust is being laid to ensure relief in the worst affected areas so that people do not face any sort of problem.

The Chief Minister said he is personally monitoring the situation and every effort will be made to ensure that the loss of people is minimised.