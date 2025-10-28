SIR: Accept Aadhaar only as identity proof, poll panel tells officials of 12 states, UTs

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday instructed District Election Officers (DEOs) across Tamil Nadu to hold detailed consultations with representatives of recognised political parties at the district level as part of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

During a high-level virtual meeting chaired by the ECI, attended by election officials from 12 states and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry, the commission outlined key guidelines and timelines for the SIR process.

According to the ECI, field verification will commence on November 4 across all 12 states, with trained officials carrying out door-to-door enumeration. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, and the final rolls are scheduled for release on February 7, 2026.

The Commission emphasised the need for transparency and inclusivity in the revision process, directing officials to ensure that eligible voters are added and ineligible entries are promptly removed. "District election officers must engage political parties in consultations to maintain fairness and credibility in the electoral roll revision," the commission stated.

It also clarified that Aadhaar cards should be accepted only as an identity document, not as proof of citizenship or date of birth. Detailed instructions were issued to verify the eligibility of new voters and conduct the process in a systematic, error-free manner.

Additionally, the commission advised that election officials should visit households three times during the verification phase to ensure no eligible voter is left out. The ECI further urged states to complete training programmes for all officers involved to ensure smooth and efficient implementation of the SIR exercise.