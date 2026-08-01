Shivakumar appeals against Cauvery protests, says Kabini water can't be held back if reservoir full

The chief minister, who was speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport amid protests over the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, also accused the BJP of "politicising" the issue.

He asserted that Karnataka would protect farmers' interests while abiding by court orders, and said the state had secured a "major victory" in the Supreme Court on the Mekedatu project.

"Kabini reservoir is filling up. Once a dam is full, water has to be released. It is impossible to hold it back. I humbly appeal to those planning to agitate against the release of water to withdraw their decision," he said.