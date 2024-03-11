Sharad Pawar criticizes BJP over ‘misuse’ of Central investigating agencies

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Monday criticized the BJP over the alleged "misuse" of the Central probe agencies against the opposition to create "fear" ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP-led government’s action indicates that it wants to create fear for the opposition candidates thereby keeping them away from the poll process. While the ED is always after the opposition leaders, they have not investigated a single BJP minister. There is no action being taken against leaders like Hasan Mushrif from Maharashtra who migrated to BJP in the wake of action by ED and other probe agencies,” Pawar said.

He said that from 2005 to 20-23, the ED registered 5,906 cases of which 25 cases have been disposed, meaning the disposal rate was as low as 0.42 per cent while the conviction rate was merely 0.40 per cent during the same period.

“BJP government’s budget for ED was Rs 300 crore in 2022 and Rs 404 crore in 2023,’’ said Pawar.

He said that BJP’s role have opposition leaders under ED’s scanner is visible as 147 leaders against whom the action was initiated, 95 per cent are from the opposition parties (115 members of opposition).

Pawar said ED initiated action against 22 Congress leaders; 19 TMC leaders; 11 NCP leaders; 8 Shiv Sena leaders; 6 DMC and BJD; RJD, BSP and SP 5 each; 3 AAP leaders; 2 CPM leaders; 2 National Conference leaders; 2 PDP leaders; 1 AIADMK leaders; 5 TDP leaders; and 1 MNS leader.

“This clearly shows that none is from BJP,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government did not use ED with political motives to settle scores. The government did not initiate action against the opposition with vengeance.

“During the UPA government, the action was initiated against both ruling and opposition members in 26 cases comprising Congress 5; BJP 3; TMC 7’ and BJP 1,” Pawar said.

Pawar claimed that the provisional attachment notice issued by the ED to Kannad unit of the Baramati Agro’s sugar mill connected to his grand nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar is an attempt to create roadblocks against him and create terror.

He recalled the arrests of former minister Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut by ED and their release.

He also mentioned the ED action against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Sivakumar and the quashing of cases against him by the court.

Pawar also questioned the Election Commission’s autonomy, especially in the wake of recent amendments passed by the Parliament whereby the Chief Justice has been dropped from the selection panel of the EC members replacing one of the ministers.

“This is a matter of grave concern and raises a question mark over the Election Commission’s autonomy in conducting polls in a free and fair manner,” Pawar said.

He also expressed concern over the manner in which Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned.

Pawar took a swipe at BJP MP Anant Hegde’s statement that BJP needs a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution.

He alleged that Hegde has revealed BJP’s plan ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by reiterating the loud claim of victory of 400 plus seats.

“BJP MP’s statement cannot be overlooked as it is a matter of grave concern,” he said.