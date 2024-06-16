Shah orders implementation of area domination, zero-terror plans in Jammu

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed security agencies to implement area domination and zero-terror plans in the Jammu division like they did in Kashmir to achieve success.

He also said the Narendra Modi government is committed to set an example by cracking down on terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir through innovative means.

These were conveyed to officials by the home minister at a high-level meeting convened to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in the Union Territory, sources said.

Shah directed the agencies to replicate in the Jammu division the successes achieved in the Kashmir Valley through the area domination plan and the zero-terror plan, they said.

He also reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on June 29, in a subsequent meeting.

The sources said the home minister was given a thorough briefing on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir where security forces are expected to intensify counter-terrorism operations in the coming days.

The operations against terrorists will be carried out in line with the prime minister's directive, they said.

Shah presided over the high-level meeting here at the North Block, three days after Prime Minister Modi held a similar meeting where he directed officials to deploy the "full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities" after a spate of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of the Jammu region.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief-designate Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh, BSF Director General Nitin Agarwal, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain and other top security officials attended the meeting.