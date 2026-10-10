SFI members, lawyers detained in Delhi ahead of CJP protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CJP had called for a demonstration alleging voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and irregularities related to Form 6, used for voter registration, and demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The Delhi Police denied permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar, citing security considerations and procedural requirements.

SFI National President Adarsh M Saji told PTI that more than 400 members of the organisation were detained after they began their march around 10 am.

The protesters were detained around 11 am, he said.

“The protesters have been detained. We are here to save democracy. This is a fight between autocracy and democracy. This fight is not over. Gyanesh Kumar will be thrown out of his seat,” a protester was heard saying from inside a police bus after being detained.

The SFI-Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leadership planned to take out a rally from AK Gopalan Bhawan in Gole Market towards Jantar Mantar.