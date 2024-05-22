Severe heat to continue in Madhya Pradesh's Indore: Met. office

INDORE: The Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted that the severe heat would continue in Madhya Pradesh's Indore and its surrounding districts.

The met official also appealed to the public to step out only if it was necessary during the afternoon hours.

Nodal officer at Regional Meteorological Office, Dr H L Khapedia told ANI, "The maximum temperature has been recorded 44 degrees celsius in the city this year so far while the minimum has been found at 30 degrees celsius. For the last a few days, there has been a lot of fluctuation in the temperature in the district. In the coming days, the temperature is likely to increase and cross 46 degrees celsius in Indore and its surrounding districts. While the minimum temperature may drop by 1 to 2 degrees to be at 27-28 degree celsius."

The temperature of the city has remained at 43-44 degrees for the last a few days. Due to the heatwave, people have been suffering from heat since 8 in the morning. There is a possibility of a heatwave to continue till 7 in the evening, he added.

Meanwhile, hinting about the monsoon, Dr Khapedia says that the monsoon is running ahead of its usual time and this time the monsoon is likely to arrive by June 15 or 16.

"The monsoon is running ahead of time and probably this time the monsoon is likely to arrive by June 15 or 16. This year, the monsoon will arrive before time. Following which, there will be good rainfall and it will be beneficial for the farmers who have done summer ploughing," he added.

He further made an appeal to the people to finish their work early in the morning and go out only when necessary in the afternoon hours. He advised the public to wear cotton clothes, keep drinking water even if one doesn't feel thirsty. Avoid leaving the house unless necessary between 12 noon and 3:00 pm.