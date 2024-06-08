Security tightens in Delhi ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

NEW DELHI: As India gears up for Narendra Modi's third consecutive term oath-taking ceremony as Prime Minister on June 9, the Delhi Police has taken strict measures to ensure security during the event.

According to Delhi police officials, multi-layered security arrangements have been arranged for the event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Apart from this, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.

Visuals from the Kartavya Path police station showed the officials keeping a watch on the areas through CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, as the day is set to witness the presence of dignitaries worldwide for the swearing-in ceremony, tight security arrangements have been made according to the protocol for each Head of state. Apart from this, security arrangements for the hotels, where the dignitaries will be staying, have also been enhanced.

According to the police, the area around the Rashtrapati Bhavan has been made a 'controlled' area.

In areas including, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, and Sardar Patel Marg, vehicles having passes of the event will be allowed for the movement.

According to the police, this programme will be monitored by more than 500 CCTVs. Section 144 has also been imposed in the entire New Delhi. Given the swearing-in ceremony, many restrictions have been imposed by the Delhi Police for June 9 and 10.

Delhi has been declared a "no-flying" zone. During this time, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, and remote-controlled aircraft has been banned in the national capital.

The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory on X, stating, "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them".

Meanwhile, a checking campaign is being conducted around Rashtrapati Bhavan and the surrounding areas.

The security measures follow the formal appointment of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister by the President of India on Friday.

The letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also given to the President.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.