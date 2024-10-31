Begin typing your search...

    Security forces seize four rockets in Manipur's Churachandpur

    AuthorPTIPTI|31 Oct 2024 9:22 AM IST
    Representative Image 

    IMPHAL: Security forces seized four rockets and a cache of explosives during a search operation in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Thursday.

    The four rockets were seized by security forces during a search operation at Pangjang village in the upper reaches of Thangjing ridge in Churachandpur district on Wednesday, they said.

    Two rockets were at least 8 feet long and the other two rockets were 7 feet long, the police said.

    Two large country-made mortar, one medium-sized country-made mortar, three improvised mortar bombs, one radio set and two country-made grenades were also seized during the operation, they added.

    RocketsManipursecurity force
    PTI

