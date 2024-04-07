Security forces kill 3 Naxalites in Bijapur

RAIPUR: Security forces gunned down three Naxalites in an encounter in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district bordering Telangana on Saturday and recovered arms and ammunition from the scene, a senior police official here said.

The exchange of fire took place around 5.30 am near Dolliguda village under the Usoor police station area along the interstate border when a team of Greyhounds, Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal force, was out on an operation, he said. A team of Chhattisgarh police was also present in the area to extend auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team, he said.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of three Naxalites along with one LMG (light machine gun), one AK-47 rifle and a cache of other arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot,” the official said. A search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

Earlier this week, at least 13 Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. As many as 49 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region which comprises seven districts including Bijapur.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

Notably, Naxalites carry out their so-called Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign between March and June every year, stepping up their activities. This period is generally marked by increased attacks on security forces.