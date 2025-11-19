Second Vande sleeper sent to BEML for rectifications

CHENNAI: The second Vande sleeper manufactured jointly by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has been taken to the BEML after the trial run for rectifications, said an ICF official.

From ICF, the train was taken to Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and a trial run was conducted between Khajuraho and Mahoba (UP). After the trials, the train underwent a speed trial at Kota and later it was taken for corrections at BEML.

Two weeks ago, in a written communication, the Railway Board flagged a few issues regarding the furnishing and workmanship of the first rake of VB sleeper which is currently in Delhi. When both Vande Bharat sleepers are ready, the Railway Ministry will announce the zone and route. Due to the continuity of operations, the trains can be operated only when both the rakes are ready.

ICF officials had initially informed in June that they expected to roll out the remaining Vande sleepers by the end of this year. But later, they pushed it to March 2026. “This is concerning. A total of 10 rakes were supposed to be delivered before the end of the financial year but it looks unlikely now,” said Naveen Chander, a rail enthusiast.