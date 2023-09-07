Second ACTCM barge delivered to Navy, bolstering 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative

NEW DELHI: In line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, the Ministry of Defence announces the successful delivery of the second Ammunition, Cargo, and Troop Carrying Mini Barge (ACTCM Barge) to the Indian Navy.

This achievement not only strengthens India's naval capabilities but also reflects its progress in achieving self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

The ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and Indian manufacturers is a testament to India's commitment to self-reliance in defence production, it said.

The contract for the construction and delivery of a total of eleven such barges was awarded to M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane, a Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME), the release said.

The handover ceremony, which took place on September 6, marked another achievement in strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

The ACTCM Barge also known as Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM) 16 (Yard 126) Barge, constructed under the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), is designed for a service life of 30 years, read the release.

What sets this delivery apart is the fact that all major and auxiliary equipment and systems used in the construction of the Barge were sourced from indigenous manufacturers, underscoring the 'Make in India' initiatives of the Ministry of Defence.

Commodore MV Raj Krishna, CoY(Mbi), was present during the delivery ceremony, symbolising the importance of this milestone. The induction of the ACTCM Barge into the Indian Navy's fleet will play a crucial role in enhancing operational commitments, read the release.

It will facilitate the efficient transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of articles and ammunition to Indian Navy ships, whether alongside jetties or at outer harbours.

The successful delivery of the LSAM 16 (Yard 126) Barge demonstrates the nation's dedication to advancing its defence capabilities while bolstering the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, read the release.