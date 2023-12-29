Begin typing your search...

SDRF rescues man trapped in 35-foot-deep well in J-K's Baramulla

As per officials, the man was trapped in the well for over nine hours.

ByANIANI|29 Dec 2023 6:08 AM GMT
Visual from the spot (ANI)

BARAMULLA: Officials of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued a 45-year-old man trapped in a 35-foot-deep well in Tangmarg village here on Thursday.

"A rescue operation was carried out by the SDRF team to save a 45-year-old man who was trapped for 9 hours in a 35-foot-deep well in north Kashmir's Tangmarg village in Baramulla district," SDRF officials said.

Earlier in June this year, seven labourers trapped in the flooded Ujh River in the Kathua district were rescued by the SDRF team.

The labourers were stranded in the Ujh River, flooded after heavy rainfall lashed hilly areas, an SDRF official had said.

The labourers, who went fishing in the river, were stranded before being rescued with the assistance of locals, he added.

