SC orders states, NHAI to remove stray animals from Highways

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 205 deaths in road accidents caused by animal crossings in 2023, the third highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. Despite the alarming figures, stray cattle and other animals continue to roam freely on city roads and highways, often overturning garbage bins in search of food.

The Supreme Court has now directed all State and Union Governments and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to establish mechanisms for the removal and sheltering of stray animals from highways and to form dedicated patrol teams for continuous surveillance.

The court observed that the uncontrolled presence of cattle on roads “constitutes a serious and avoidable threat” and violates the constitutional right to life and safety under Article 21.

Residents have reported recurring problems in East Shenoy Nagar, MTH Road near ICF, Perambur High Road, and Arumbakkam, where stray cattle obstruct traffic and litter the streets. “Corporation officials often seize cattle but later release them after collecting fines or bribes,” alleged K Saravanan, a resident of Perambur.

A GCC official said 17 cow shelters were being established across the city, with two already functional in Tiruvottiyur and Royapuram. “Once all shelters are operational by December, stray cattle will be impounded and housed there,” the official added.

The Supreme Court has directed Chief Secretaries of all States and the NHAI Chairperson to file status-cum-compliance affidavits within 8 weeks, detailing the patrol mechanisms, sheltering arrangements, and helpline facilities established in their jurisdictions