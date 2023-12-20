SC issues directions to Delhi government for judicial infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has issued various directions to the Delhi Government about the construction of judicial infrastructure in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued the direction to facilitate the implementation of the decisions taken in the meeting held on 12 December 2023.

The court directed the authorities concerned to file an affidavit on behalf of the Delhi Government by 31 January 2024 certifying that tenders have been floated for the construction of judicial infrastructure set out in the tabular statement, within the timelines which were specified in the meeting held on 12 December 2023.

The court directed that a review meeting on the same lines, as indicated in the order dated 11 December 2023, shall be convened on 12 January 2024 under the auspices of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi at which the Chief Secretary, GNCTD shall intimate the steps taken in pursuance of the decisions which were arrived at in the meeting and, in addition, apprise the members of the action taken in respect of residential accommodation for judicial officers among others.

The court also sought to know the process for the recruitment of staff at the district level; and the provision of additional courtrooms temporarily, including making necessary outlays for the expenditure required for converting the premises into courtrooms.

"The proceedings shall now be listed for specifically considering the provision of judicial infrastructure about the district judiciary operating under the supervision and control of the High Court of Delhi on 5 February 2024," the court said.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, amicus curiae; K Parameshwar and Vikramjit Banerjee, Additional Solicitor General appearing on behalf of the GNCTD with Wasim Qadri, senior counsel appeared in the matter.

In pursuance of the order of the top court, a meeting chaired by the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi was convened, which was attended by the Chief Secretary, GNCTD, Principal Secretary (Law), Principal Secretary (PWD), Secretary (Finance), other officers of GNCTD and L&DO was held in December mid-week. The meeting was also attended by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Judge of the High Court of Delhi and the Registrar General.

Various decisions that were taken at the meeting include the construction of a residential project comprising 70 residential units for judicial officers commenced at Dwarka in October 2014. The construction, however, came to a standstill due to structural defects which endangered the construction. A report has been submitted by CBRI, Roorkee highlighting the substandard quality of construction. The project is stalled and there is no other ongoing project for the construction of residential units for judicial officers in Delhi. The final decision regarding the future course of action in respect of the residential project at Dwarka will have to be taken, the court noted.

The court requested the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi to convene a meeting at his earliest convenience. The members who attended the meeting, which was held in pursuance of the previous directions, shall attend the meeting on the date so appointed to facilitate a final decision being taken on the way forward in respect of the Dwarka Project.

The L&DO of the Union government shall take steps to ensure that possession of the vacant area available for the Rouse Avenue Project is handed over to the High Court of Delhi expeditiously and in any event by 31 December 2023, the top court said.