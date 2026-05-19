SC dismisses pleas for modification, recall of directions on relocation, sterilisation of stray dogs

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, which dismissed pleas challenging validity of the standard operating procedures issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to deal with stray animals, issued a slew of directions to States, Union Territories and other statutory bodies to augment infrastructure to deal with stray dogs.

Observing that there has been a “discernible absence” of sustained systemic and incremental efforts on part of States and UTs to build infrastructure to deal with the rising population of stray dogs, the bench said implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) framework largely remains sporadic, underfunded and uneven across jurisdictions.

The bench said the right to live with dignity encompasses the right to live freely without threat of harm from dog bites and the court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers and elderly have fallen victim to dog bite incidents.