Front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL) is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran also asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that each hexagon in the FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient of concern, together with the corresponding words "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", as the case may be.