SC attains full strength as 2 judges take oath; top court gets first judge from Manipur

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice N Kotiswar Singh on Thursday took oath of office and became the first judge to have been elevated to the Supreme Court from Manipur.



Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court R Mahadevan was also sworn in as judge of the apex court.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud administered the oath of office to both judges at a function in the apex court premises here. With the swearing-in, the top court has attained its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme Court will function with 34 judges until Justice Hima Kohli retires on September 1, 2024, followed by CJI Chandrachud, who superannuates on November 10 this year.

The Centre has cleared the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium on July 16.

On July 11, the five-member collegium presided over by the CJI had recommended to the Centre the names of Singh and Mahadevan for elevation to the apex court.