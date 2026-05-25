SC agrees to hear plea on Rs 500 cr UAE money decree in July as mediation fails

At the outset, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), informed a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi that the mediation process has failed and the matter be now heard by the court itselaf in July.

On March 16, the CJI-led bench had appointed U U Lalit as the sole mediator to amicably resolve the dispute over the execution of a money decree of Rs 500 crore passed by the UAE court in favour of RAKIA and against Prasad.

The bench, on Monday, said that it is not going to hear interim applications at the moment and will accord day-to-day hearing on the main case in the second week of July.