SC adjourns hearing on Shiv Sena-UBT's plea against merger of 6 MPs with Shinde-led Shiv Sena

"There are serious consequences. The speaker can only decide a matter in defence on an application for disqualification. He doesn’t have any plenary powers," Sibal said.

The top court said it will hear the matter after two weeks.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 18 approved the merger of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs with the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.

Official sources had said with the merger of the six MPs, the strength of the Shiv Sena has gone up to 13.

A total of nine MPs had got elected on Shiv Sena (UBT) tickets, of which six have joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.