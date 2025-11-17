Saudi Arabia bus crash: 44 killed, lone survivor hospitalised; most of them from Hyderabad

NEW DELHI: Forty-two Indian Umrah pilgrims from Telangana were among 44 people killed in a collision involving their bus and a fuel tanker near Madina in Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

It has been confirmed by local authorities that there is one Indian survivor and he is undergoing medical treatment, they said. It is learnt that two local facilitators on board the bus were also killed in the accident.

The mortal remains of the deceased have been transferred to King Fahad Hospital, King Salman Hospital and Al Miqat Hospital, and officials from the Indian mission in Jeddah are coordinating with the local authorities to handle the situation, the people cited above said.

"The families of the deceased will have an option after mortal remains have been identified for repatriation to India or a local burial at Jannatul Baqi (cemetery in Madinah) as per local customs," one of the people said.

The accident took place nearly 40 km from Madina at around 11 pm local time (1:30 AM, IST), the people said.

The bus had stopped on the side of a road, and during this stoppage, an oil tanker collided with the bus, resulting in an explosion, they said.

Saudi Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

The bus was learnt to be on its way from Mecca to Madina.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other leaders conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," Modi said on 'X'.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," he said.

Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Russia, expressed deep shock over the accident. "Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," he said.

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

The Indian mission in Jeddah has set up a 24X7 control room to coordinate assistance and sent officials to the site of the accident.

As soon as the Consulate of India in Jeddah learnt of the accident, a team of officers rushed to the incident site and to hospitals where the accident casualties were taken, the people cited above said.

They have been in regular touch with families and are liaising with local authorities for further action, they said.

Officials from the Indian Consulate in Jeddah will continue to remain in touch with the local authorities.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh is also in touch with senior officials at Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry, interior ministry and transport ministry.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident. His office said he has instructed officials to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures.

"Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has promptly spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives," it said on 'X'.

"A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives," it said.

The Indian consulate in Madina said it and the Indian embassy are in touch with the Saudi Haj and Umrah ministry, and other local authorities. "They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators. A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites," it said in a press statement.

"The Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending fullest support. Officials of the Embassy and the Consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the state of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families," it said.