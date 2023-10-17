Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Live updates: 'Need for change in regime of Special Marriage Act is for Parliament to decide'

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court Constitution bench will deliver its judgement on Tuesday on various petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for LGBTQIA+ community.

Advocate Arundhati Katju also said that they are waiting in anticipation of the judgement of the Supreme Court.

"It is a very big day and we are waiting in anticipation of the judgement of the Supreme Court. We've been waiting for this day for many years," Advocate Katju said.