Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Live updates: 'Need for change in regime of Special Marriage Act is for Parliament to decide'
CHENNAI: The Supreme Court Constitution bench will deliver its judgement on Tuesday on various petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.
The five-judge Constitution bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha is dealing with a batch of petitions pertaining to marriage equality rights for LGBTQIA+ community.
Advocate Arundhati Katju also said that they are waiting in anticipation of the judgement of the Supreme Court.
"It is a very big day and we are waiting in anticipation of the judgement of the Supreme Court. We've been waiting for this day for many years," Advocate Katju said.
Live Updates
- 17 Oct 2023 6:54 AM GMT
Justice Ravindra Bhat says, "The Court can't put the State under any obligation when there is no constitutional right to marry or legal recognition of unions among non-heterosexual couples."
- 17 Oct 2023 6:54 AM GMT
Justice Ravindra Bhat reading his judgement says, "There cannot be an unqualified right to marry which is to be treated as a fundamental right. While we agree that there is a right to a relationship, we squarely recognise that it falls within Article 21. It includes the right to choose a partner and enjoy physical intimacy with them including the right to privacy, autonomy etc. and should enjoy this right undisturbed from society and when threatened State has to protect the same. There cannot be any doubt that there is a choice to have a life partner."
- 17 Oct 2023 6:28 AM GMT
Justice Ravindra Bhat says he does not agree with the directions issued by the CJI on the Special Marriage Act.
- 17 Oct 2023 6:28 AM GMT
Justice Kaul says legal recognition of same-sex unions is a step towards marriage equality. However, marriage is not the end. Let us preserve autonomy as it does not impinge on others' rights.
- 17 Oct 2023 6:27 AM GMT
Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul says "Non-heterosexual unions are entitled to protection under the Constitution."
- 17 Oct 2023 6:14 AM GMT
The Union Government, State Government and Union Territories shall not discriminate against the right of the queer community to enter into union, says Supreme Court.
- 17 Oct 2023 6:13 AM GMT
"Union Government will constitute a committee to decide the rights and entitlements of persons in queer unions. This Committee to consider to include queer couples as 'family' in ration cards, enabling queer couples to nominate for joint bank accounts, rights flowing from pension, gratuity etc. The Committee report to be looked at Union Government level," says CJI Chandrachud
- 17 Oct 2023 6:12 AM GMT
Queer is a natural phenomenon known for ages, it is neither urban nor elitist, says CJI Chandrachud
- 17 Oct 2023 6:09 AM GMT
CJI states, "Right to enter into a union cannot be restricted on the basis of sexual orientation. Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under the existing laws including personal laws. Unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child."
- 17 Oct 2023 6:08 AM GMT
Police should conduct a preliminary enquiry before registering an FIR against a queer couple over their relationship, says CJI DY Chandrachud on marriage equality case.