Same set of teachers setting and translating questions may have compromised NEET-UG: Sources

The CBI is understood to have conveyed this lacunae informally to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and may include it in its formal recommendations as well, they said.

The NEET-UG 2026 irregularities were of a completely different nature than those of 2024, where a centre in-charge, in alleged collusion with the leak racket, facilitated theft and circulation of question paper, officials involved in the process said.

After the 2024 investigation, the CBI had made several suggestions to the NTA regarding systemic changes pertaining to the transportation (of question paper), handling and conduct of the examination to ensure that sanctity of the paper is not vitiated, they said.