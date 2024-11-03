Sabarimala pilgrims to get free insurance coverage of Rs five lakh

KOTTAYAM: Sabarimala pilgrims, who visit the Lord Ayyappa Temple during the upcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season beginning later this month, will get free insurance coverage of Rs five lakh.

State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said here that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body which manages the shrine, has introduced insurance coverage for all pilgrims coming to Sabarimala this year.

He said arrangements have been completed at the hill shrine to ensure a smooth darshan to all pilgrims.

"An insurance coverage of Rs five lakh will be provided. In case of death of pilgrims, the Devaswoms Board will make all arrangements to bring the body home," Vasavan told reporters during a press conference.

He said all preparations for the annual pilgrimage had been completed and a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took stock of the final stage of arrangements on Saturday. As many as 13,600 police officers, 2,500 fire and rescue personnel and 1,000 sanitation workers will be deployed at Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season, he said. The water authority made elaborate arrangements to ensure adequate drinking water supply in all places where pilgrims reach, he said.

While the LSGD institutions and the Suchitwa Mission made arrangements for comprehensive waste management, the Health Department arranged healthcare facilities at various points including Nilakkal, Sannidhanam (temple complex), and in various hospitals including Kottayam Medical College and Pathanamthitta and Kanjirappally General Hospitals.

Special cardiology treatment facilities have also been arranged in Pamba, Appachimedu, Sannidhanam and nearby hospitals, he said, adding that arrangements have also been made to ensure anti-venom treatment for those who suffer snake bite.

The Motor Vehicle Department will open three control rooms and deploy 20 squads as part of implementing their safe zone project with regard to Sabarimala pilgrimage. Police aid-posts would be opened in major railway stations and the Forest Department would open 132 service centres to assist devotees trekking along traditional forest paths.

As many as 1,500 eco-guards and elephant squads would also be deployed under the wildlife department.

The disaster management authority has prepared an elaborate action plan in connection with the annual pilgrimage and Rs 17 lakh have been sanctioned for the Pathanamthitta disaster management committee for the same. A total of 90 revenue employees would be deployed for disaster management initiatives, he said.

Forty lakh containers of aravana (prasadam) will be ready as buffer stock by the first day of 'Vricikam', the Malayalam month which marks the beginning the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, the minister said.

The TDB has made special facilities to provide information to the pilgrims through SMS, he said. "Last year, annadanam (free meals) was provided to 15 lakh people. This year, 20 lakh Lord Ayyappa devotees will be given annadanam at Sannidhanam," the minister added. Besides the CM and Devaswom Minister, various ministers and higher officials took part in the evaluation meeting.