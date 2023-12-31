Sabarimala opens for Makaravilakku

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple was opened for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season on Saturday evening.

Chief priest P N Mahesh Namboothiri opened the sanctum sanctorum of the hill shrine in the presence of the tantri (head priest) Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu.

The temple had been closed late night on December 27 after the 41-day-long Mandala Pooja season.Various rituals, including ‘prasada shudha kriya’ and ‘bimba shudha kriya’, will be held on January 13 and 14 ahead of the Makaravilakku festival on January 15, said the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex temple body managing the hill shrine.

Devotees will witness the reception of the ‘thiruvabharanam’ (the sacred ornaments) at the Sannidhanam (temple complex), and the ‘deeparadhana’, adorning Lord Ayyappa idol with jewels, on Makaravilakku day. After the Makaravilakku darshan, the hill shrine will remain open till January 20 for pilgrims to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, the fifth batch of the police team took charge to ensure security and proper arrangements for the pilgrims.