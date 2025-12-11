Sabarimala Mandala Pooja virtual queue booking to commence from Dec 11; check details here

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Virtual queue booking for the Sabarimala Mandala Pooja will begin on Thursday evening, TDB said.

According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the virtual booking will commence at 5 pm.

Virtual queue slots for darshan on December 26 and 27 can be booked through the website sabarimalaonline.org, TDB said in a release.

A total of 30,000 devotees will be allowed darshan through the virtual queue on December 26, and 35,000 devotees on December 27.

Additionally, 5,000 devotees per day will be permitted through spot booking, TDB said.

The Mandala-Makaravilaku season, which commenced on November 16, will end in January 2026.

On a daily basis, over 70,000 devotees visit the hill shrine in the ongoing pilgrimage season.

The Kerala High Court had directed TDB to implement strict crowd management measures, including limiting spot booking based on the rush at Sabarimala.