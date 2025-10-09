Sabarimala gold issue: Three UDF MLAs suspended for violation of Assembly rules

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three MLAs of the Congress-led UDF were suspended from the Kerala Assembly for the remainder of the session following the opposition protests that disrupted the functioning of the House for the fourth consecutive day.

The government's motion for the suspension of opposition legislators Roji M John, M Vincent and Saneesh Kumar Joseph was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh for violation of the House rules during the protest by the opposition.

The motion was passed by the Assembly in the absence of the opposition which boycotted the House proceedings in the morning over the issue of alleged irregularities in the gold-plating of 'Dwarpalaka' (guardian deity) idols in the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.