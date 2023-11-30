Ruling MNF has advantage in Mizoram but ZPM too in race to form government: Exit polls

AIZAWL: The two regional players in Mizoram - MNF and ZPM - are in the race to form government in Mizoram, exit polls said on Thursday with most predictions stating that the ruling party led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga has an advantage in the northeastern state while there is also a possibility of a hung assembly.

In elections held on November 7 to the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front (MNF) faced a challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP.

According to India Today-Axis My India poll predictions, the Zoram People's Movement is poised for a massive victory in Mizoram and could win 28-35 seats. It said the ruling MNF is expected to win 3 to 7 seats. MNF, the poll said, will get 27 per cent votes and ZPM 49 per cent votes. Congress is poised to get 20 per cent votes, the exit poll said. Times Now-ETG poll gave 14-18 seats to MNF with 32.20 per cent vote share, 10-14 to ZPM with 29.30 per cent votes and said that Congress is expected to get 9-13 seats with 27.80 per cent vote share.

Jan Ki Baat poll gave 10-14 seats to MNF with a vote share of 22 per cent, 15-25 seats to ZPM with a vote share of 40 per cent and predicted that Congress will get 30 per cent votes and 5-9 seats. India TV-CNX poll predicted 14-18 seats for MNF and 12-16 seats for ZPM. It said Congress is expected to get 7-10 seats. Republic TV gave a 32.60 per cent vote share to the MNF, 14.60 per cent to ZPM and 31.20 per cent to Congress.

It gave 17-22 seats to MNF, 7-12 to ZPM, Congress to get 7-10 seats and one seat to BJP. P-Marq poll said that MNF will win 14-20 seats, ZPM 9-15 seats, Congress 7-13 seats and others 0-2 seats.

MNF bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat. The outcome of exit polls was declared after voting ended in Telangana on Thursday. Issues of "identity" and people's welfare took centre stage during the run-up for assembly polls in Mizoram.

Issues of "neglect of infrastructure", corruption and unemployment were also figured during the campaign of various parties. Ethnic clashes in neighbouring Manipur also cast a shadow on the polls and the ruling MNF hoped that the people will support the stance of the party of giving refuge to some Kuki-Zo community members who came from the neighbouring state.

Some Zo-Kukis from Myanmar have also taken refuge in the state. MNF tried to make 'Zo unification' an electoral issue. While MNF is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre, there was no alliance between the two parties at the state level. The Congress also raised issues of culture and identity and has attacked the BJP over the issue.

It has also reminded people of the Mizo accord, which heralded peace in the state. BJP leaders talked about their commitment to the welfare of the people of the state.