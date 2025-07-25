RS secretary general appointed returning officer for vice presidential poll

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody as the returning officer for the election to the office of the vice president.

The election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation as vice president on Monday evening, citing health issues.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) said that in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice and with the consent of the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, it has appointed Mody as the returning officer for the vice presidential election, 2025.

The EC has also appointed Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, as assistant returning officers during the course of the election.