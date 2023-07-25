RS faces another adjournment, Oppn demands immediate discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 267

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha faced its second adjournment on Tuesday amid insistence by the Opposition for a detailed discussion on Manipur violence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on it.

Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon following the first adjournment earlier, the Opposition leaders raised their demand. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar proceeded with Question Hour even as opposition members raised slogans in support of their demand.

The Chairman told the protesting members to maintain order as Question Hour is at the Heart of Parliament's functioning, “We will have to have zero tolerance for lack of decorum,” he said.

Dhankhar objected to remarks of Congress leader P Chidambaram’s “how can you do it” remarks earlier and said the language was “extreme and intemperate”.

Chidambaram said that he had pointed to the earlier remarks made by the Chair and meant no disrespect. Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and P Chidambaram appealed to the chair to hold a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 and said over 50 notices had been given.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge asked why the government is not ready for discussion on the Manipur issue when 50 members have given notice under Rule 267 today and similar notices have been given for the last four days.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a jibe at the opposition over INDIA alliance by talking about East India Company but not speaking in Parliament on Manipur violence.

"So many representatives are giving notices under 267 in Parliament. We are talking about Manipur, but the Prime Minister is talking about East India Company," Kharge alleged.

Several other leaders, including AAP's Raghav Chadha, BRS' K Keshava Rao, also spoke and demanded discussion under Rule 267 on Manipur. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government is ready to discuss all issues and accused the opposition of trying to polticise atrocities against women.

He also referred to the incidences of violence in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and said these incidents should also be discussed.

“If they were sensitive, a discussion would have started,” he said. Amid the din, Rajya Sabha Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm. The House has been witnessing adjournments since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. Opposition is keen on discussion under a rule that also entails voting.