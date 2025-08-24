Rs 3L fine for misleading weight-loss ads

CHENNAI: In a statement on Saturday, the Department of Consumer Affairs said the penalty has been imposed on VLCC “for publishing misleading advertisements regarding fat-loss and slimming treatments through the use of the US-FDA approved CoolSculpting procedure/ machine.”

The department said the matter came into notice through a complaint and monitoring of ads in the beauty sector.

“It was found the VLCC was making exaggerated claims of drastic weight loss and inch reduction within a single session, which went far beyond the actual approval granted to the CoolSculpting machine, thereby misleading consumers,” the statement said.

The CCPA found that the VLCC’s advertisements projected CoolSculpting and related procedures as a permanent weight-loss and size-reduction solution.

The authority also issued certain advisories to the company.

Sharing details on the ads, the

CCPA said some of the alleged claims are – ‘Lose up to 600gm and 7 cm in 1 session’; ‘Drop 1 size in 1 session permanently’; ‘Drop one size in one hour’; and ‘VLCC brings you a ground-breaking fat reduction treatment’.

The CCPA said such ads give the false impression that CoolSculpting guarantees permanent and significant weight loss.

“In reality, the procedure is only approved for localised fat reduction in specific body areas, and only for individuals with a Body Mass Index of 30 or less,” the statement said.

“By omitting critical facts, the VLCC misled consumers in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the CCPA said, while imposing the penalty.