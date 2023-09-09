"Rising powers with bright future": Saudi Arabian experts on Indo-Saudi relations

NEW DELHI: The United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union and other G20 partners are set to explore the shipping and rail transportation corridor, a formal announcement of which is expected today. Saudi Arabian experts believe that such a project with one of their biggest trading partners makes great sense.

Faisal Abbas, editor-in-chief of Arab News, is in the national capital with the Saudi delegation accompanying the Saudi Arabian Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on his state visit to India. In an interaction with ANI, Abbas, said, “Of course, the rail connection project is yet to be announced. The information we are hearing is it might be announced at the end of the visit or at the end of the G20 summit. It is not surprising in fact, it makes perfect sense.”

“There are talks about a GCC rail connection, a Gulf rail connection anyway, and it only makes sense for us to link with one of our biggest trading partners in India,” he added. When asked, if this potential rail deal, could be seen as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Infrastructure (BRI) push, the journalist said, “Different people can look at things the way they like. I think what matters here is whether it's in Saudi Arabia's interest, whether it's in the Gulf interest and whether it's in India's interest.”

“I don't think anybody wants to do anything for the sake of intimidating another person at their own expense. That just doesn't make sense.” “Don't forget, in the Gulf region there are more than 8 million Indian expats. So, this will have huge economic and logistical benefits for India and for the Gulf countries and especially for Saudi Arabia,” said the Saudi Arabian journalist.





Ihsan Buhulaiga, Founder of Joath Consultant of Saudi Arabia spoke about the importance of the Saudi Crown Prince's state visit to India at the time of the G20 summit. Buhulaiga said, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, look highly and most respect to India, its people and to the relationship between the two rising nations and expanding economies."

"The two countries are rising powers now and they have the brightest of future they are making when you look at the economic growth in G20, Saudi Arabia and India are the rising stars when you're talking about growth in GDP and other aspects as well," he added. A shipping and rail transportation corridor linking countries across the Middle East, South Asia and Europe is likely to be announced on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit in New Delhi, a White House official has said.

The infrastructure deal is expected to connect countries in the Middle East via a network of railways. The network will also connect to India through shipping lanes from ports in the region.



