Right to walk, but where? Supreme Court ruling shines light on Delhi's footpaths

The everyday struggle came into sharp focus after the Supreme Court declared the right to walk on designated footpaths a fundamental right.

The ruling, delivered by a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar in a motor accident compensation case involving the death of a five-year-old boy, held that a citizen's right to walk on designated footpaths forms part of the freedoms guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d) and the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution, and must take precedence over motor vehicles.