RG Kar impasse: Bengal govt invites junior doctors for meeting at Mamata's residence at 6 pm

KOLKATA: The agitating doctors on Saturday evening confirmed they will attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

Responding to the mail by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the agitating doctors said they would attend the meeting and place their demands before the chief minister.

“We would attend the meeting with our representatives. We will place our five demands. We are going to the discussions with an open mind, but no one should be under the illusion that we will compromise on our demands,” an agitating doctor said.

The West Bengal government invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm on Saturday.

In an email, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emphasised that 15 representatives of the junior doctors were invited to the meeting.

The development took place hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.