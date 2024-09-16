Begin typing your search...

    RG Kar impasse: Bengal govt again invites junior doctors for meeting at Mamata's residence

    ByPTIPTI|16 Sep 2024 7:04 AM GMT
    RG Kar impasse: Bengal govt again invites junior doctors for meeting at Mamatas residence
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

    KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Monday again invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence here at 5 pm to hold a meeting to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

    In a mail, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said representatives of the junior doctors have been invited to the meeting.

    Meanwhile, agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the health department, for the eight day and cease work for the 36th day.

    PTI

