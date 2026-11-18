The accused, who allegedly attacked the employee, has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place at a restaurant in JP Market within Dhurwa police station limits around 9.40 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Das (36), a resident of Tisri in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said.

"Based on human and technical evidence, we arrested the accused following the incident. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and told investigators that he had ordered food, but the staff delayed serving it by about 15 minutes. Over this issue, an altercation took place between them and, in a fit of rage, he stabbed the deceased in the neck," Ranchi (City) SP Paras Rana told reporters.