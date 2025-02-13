Resignation demand 'political,' not expected from bishops: Kerala Forest Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Thursday dubbed the demand for his resignation by two bishops of the Syro Malabar Church over wildlife attacks in the state as 'political' and not expected from those he held in high regard.

He was reacting to the charges made by Thamarassery and Kanjirappally bishops who had on Wednesday demanded his resignation owning moral responsibility for recurring deaths due to wildlife attacks in Kerala.

Responding to the minister's remarks, Thalassery Archbishop Joseph Pamplany said the government should not try to "trivialise" the issue of increasing deaths due to wild animal attacks.

The Archbishop said that the minister "misunderstood" the Thamarassery and Kanjirappally bishops' remarks as "political statements" as "the church has no political leanings".

"We only wish to stand with the farmers of the hilly areas. To term our stand as political, to dilute it is not a correct response according to me," he told reporters in Kannur district.

He said that the bishops were only speaking in support of the public sentiment on the issue of wild animal attacks and the government should not try to hide or cover it up by terming their stand as political.

The Archbishop also conceded that the church knows Saseendran's resignation will not solve the problem.

"What is actually needed is an effective intervention by the Forest department with its officials properly performing their duties," he said.

Former LDF convener and veteran CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan too questioned what purpose would be served by Saseendran's resignation.

Jayarajan said that what was required was a change in the Wild Life Protection Act, as it does not allow the killing of any wild animal that comes out of the forest and destroys agriculture and property in populated areas.

"All you can do under the existing laws is to drive the animal back into the forest," he said.

The Marxist veteran further stated that the government and local bodies were doing what they could within the confines of the law and should not be blamed for wild animals venturing out of the forests.

He said that the wild animals were venturing into populated areas due to a lack of food and water in the forests.

Jayarajan said that the church leaders were also aware of the challenges the state government was facing.

Meanwhile BJP leader and former Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan demanded the removal of Forest Minister Saseendran, alleging that he and the state government were acting 'irresponsibly'.

He contended that instead of carrying out its duties, the state government was busy blaming the Centre for the wild animal attacks.

Muraleedharan also came out with scathing criticism against Saseendran, saying that he only has time to hold music festivals or resolve issues within his party.

"So, the chief minister of Kerala should remove him (Saseendran) from the post of Forest Minister as he does not appear to be interested in protecting the life and property of the people of the state," the BJP leader claimed.

He also accused the state government of not properly using the financial aid provided to it.

"The state government should behave more responsibly," he insisted.

The BJP leader further alleged that the minister was insulting those calling for his resignation instead of finding a solution to the problem of wild animal attacks.

He also accused the state government of trying to shift blame onto the Centre by hiding behind the Wildlife Protection Act.

Criticising the Forest department's 'passive approach' on the issue, the Thamarassery and Kanjirappally bishops had, a day ago, demanded Saseendran's resignation saying there was "no proper governance" in the state.

Earlier in the day, Saseendran, reacting to the bishops' statements, said that all citizens have a right to evaluate the performance of ministers and criticise them. "However, I held bishops above common people and did not expect such a statement from them," he told reporters here.

Saseendran said he believed that bishops who are trained to love and console people usually speak in a mild manner. However, he alleged that they sometimes tend to deviate from this.

The minister said it would be undesirable for bishops to make people feel that they are taking a stance different from what is expected of them.

"I had the impression that bishops were on a higher plane above the common people. I hope and pray that this is not reversed," he claimed.

While speaking at the state convention of the Indian Farmers Movement (INFAM) in Kanjirappally on Wednesday, Thamarassery Bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil criticised the state government's 'inaction' in addressing recurring wildlife attacks, which have led to the deaths of people in different parts of the state.

He also demanded the resignation of the forest minister, holding him responsible for the Forest Department's 'inaction'.

Kanjirappally Bishop Jose Pulickal also criticised the forest minister, questioning what the state government and the minister were doing as lives continued to be lost to wild animal attacks.