Republic Day 2024: Nari Shakti and Indigenisation to be the theme of Indian Navy Tableaux

NEW DELHI: In keeping with the Indian Navy's vision of being a 'Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future-proof force, all participating elements in the Republic Day Parade 2024 will be showcasing an unwavering commitment to national security, AatmaNirbharta and Nari Shakti, said a statement from Indian Navy. The naval contingent participating this time would consist of 144 young men and women, marching shoulder to shoulder on the historic Kartavyapath, epitomising Indian Navy as a progressive, strong and gender-neutral force.





The contingent will be proudly led by Lt Prajwal as Contingent Commander and Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya & Lt Devika H as Platoon Commanders. The Indian Navy remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguard India's maritime interests. The Indian Navy's tableau for 2024 is a vivid representation of two important and contemporary themes; the first is of Nari Shakti with women in the Indian Navy in all Roles and across all Ranks. The main section of the tableau reflects the second contemporary theme; "Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation".

The tableau depicts the very first fully indigenous Carrier Battle Group, comprising the Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, her highly capable escort ships INS Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik, the Light Combat Aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter, the Kalvari class Submarine and the GSAT-7, Rukmani Satellite.

Every element on the tableau has been designed and built in India, highlighting India's growing prowess in Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Missile and Rocket technologies, making our chests swell with deep nationalistic pride. The tableau commanders are Lt Cdr Bhope Juee Milind and Lt Cdr Nitheesh KS.

The Indian Navy band, led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician Second class and comprising of 80 musicians will be marching with pride and honour. At the Beating Retreat on 29 Jan 24, this band would be playing scintillating martial tunes and popular numbers accompanied by myriad formations highlighting Bharat's recent achievements.



